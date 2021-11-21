Rafa Benitez delivers a direct message to Everton with his transfer claim.

Rafa Benitez has stated that creating a competitive atmosphere is the ‘only way’ for his Everton side to improve.

The Blues have been in poor form recently, having failed to win any of their past five Premier League matches, including defeats to West Ham, Watford, and Wolves.

However, those defeats were followed by more encouraging performances against Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, both of which resulted in draws that could have easily been wins in different circumstances.

Benitez is well aware that he is still learning the complexities of his squad, but he feels he has figured out the only way for his team to improve.

The manager also hinted that he would look to the January transfer window to aid him with this, citing the squad’s recent injury woes as evidence of the need for more depth in a variety of areas.

“You get to know the guys a little bit better after every game,” Everton manager Ronald Koeman said. “Little by little, we attempt to alter things.”

“You have the potential to bring in someone with different attributes during the transfer window.” I am confident that we will continue to do so.

“The only way to get better is to be competitive, to create a competitive environment among the players, and then we can get better and better.”

“We know we need it, so we’ll show it in the games.” Sometimes we succeeded, and other times we failed miserably.

“We recognize that these are areas where we need to improve.”

The Blues have a huge job waiting for them when they return from the international break, as they travel to the Etihad Stadium to face champions Man City on Sunday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s team will be without a few important players, but Everton will be dealing with injury and suspension concerns as well.

The club is currently through another rebuild, and Benitez was asked if he was concerned that the better players in the squad might lose patience with yet another one.

“Not at all. “I have a lot of faith in this group,” the coach added.

“Hopefully, we can get some guys back in the first half of the season and be as strong as we were last year.”

