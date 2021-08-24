Rafa Benitez delivered a cup message that read, “A show of Evertonian strength on the streets of Liverpool.”

Rafa Benitez should aim for the Carabao Cup this season for the sake of everyone at Everton.

Even if the Blues won the competition for the first time in their history, he wouldn’t get universal love from the club’s long-suffering supporters – but he’d get plenty of respect.

Benitez’s entrance at Goodison Park is the most divisive managerial appointment in Merseyside football history, thanks to his previous spell at Liverpool and the infamous “little club” statement. However, his appointment is reminiscent of when former Arsenal manager George Graham took over at Tottenham Hotspur in north London.

The White Hart Lane faithful never truly took the Scot to their hearts – he’d been both a Gunners player and a title-winning manager, so it’d be like his compatriot Sir Kenny Dalglish appearing in the Everton dugout rather than just Benitez – but when he delivered silverware in the form of a 1-0 victory over Leicester City in the 1999 League Cup final, it was the closest they’d ever come to doing so.

“Nobody even sung George’s name at Spurs in the three years that he was there,” broadcaster and Spurs supporter Danny Kelly told The Washington Newsday last month.

“Depending on who the manager was at the moment, we were prone to singing ‘X-X and his blue and white army.’

“As the trophy was being handed, George was there with his rain mac on, as was his custom, and the crowd sang, ‘Bloke in a coat and his blue and white army.’

“That was the closest we ever came to praising George.”

Regardless of whether or whether Benitez, who led Liverpool to the Champions League and FA Cup, can win a place in Gwladys Street’s hearts in the future, he’d be wise to focus on the Carabao Cup this season.

But it isn’t just Evertonians who believe this; it is also the Spaniard’s former pals turned opponents from across Stanley Park.

Many Blues fans may instinctively believe that another Kopite's view on what Benitez should or shouldn't do at Goodison is about as welcome as a hole in the head.