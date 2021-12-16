Rafa Benitez declares that Everton’s January transfer plans are “100 percent.”

Everton manager Rafa Benitez refused to say how many players he expects to sign in January, but claimed he is “100%” convinced that business will be done early in the season.

The Blues coach thinks he needs to be “realistic” about how many players he can add to his team next month, but he insists on making sure any newcomer is someone he can “depend on.”

Even though Benitez believes he will only be allowed to do loans in January, he is certain that players can be brought to Goodison Park before of deadline day, avoiding several last-minute deals.

He stated, “I am 100 percent certain that we will do it early.”

“Yes, 200,” says the speaker.

Everton’s January calendar begins with a home match against Brighton, followed by an FA Cup trip to Hull.

On January 15, the Blues go to Norwich City, and Benitez is optimistic that new faces will have joined the squad by then.

When asked how many players he wanted, he replied, “It’s not a question of ideally what you want; you have to be practical.”

“When I first arrived here and we were talking about signings, we realized within a few weeks that we couldn’t sign these players, and then we had to deal with Premier League restrictions, financial rules, and we did it brilliantly.”

“Now it’s the same as before. I have high hopes that the club will do all possible to improve the squad and ensure that we are on the right track. When it comes to the type of players we want to bring, the most important thing is that they want to be here.

“I think it’s self-evident to me that when you’re having challenges, issues, or problems, and you’re losing games, you need to know you can count on your teammates.”

“We have to hunt for these types of players in the transfer window,” he says.