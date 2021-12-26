Rafa Benitez decided to move on from the £20 million Liverpool signing after six days.

Liverpool defeated Bolton 3-0 at Anfield on this day in 2008.

Robbie Keane, a forward, scored two of the goals.

They would, however, be his final strikes for the Reds.

Theo Squires reflects on his signing, departure, and other events…

It remains one of Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez’s most divisive judgments.

Robbie Keane was sold back to Tottenham Hotspur for £8 million, barely seven months after Liverpool paid £20 million to bring him to Anfield in the first place.

It’s still a bone of contention over a decade later, especially considering the Reds finished just four points behind winners Manchester United despite losing just two league games that season.

The Republic of Ireland international has a difficult time.