Rafa Benitez could finally be getting the best out of Everton’s troubled midfielder.

Everton’s comeback triumph over Burnley was undoubtedly made possible by Rafa Benitez’s decision.

The manager had witnessed the hosts struggle to gain a foothold in the game after starting with a three-at-the-back system before Sean Dyche’s side gained a merited lead.

The Spaniard had made his decision from the bench only minutes before Michael Keane headed in the Blues’ equalizer.

Andre Gomes was brought in in place of Ben Godfrey, resulting in a formation change for Everton and a chance for the Portuguese midfielder to shine once more.

The 28-year-old had a huge impact on his side once again, having done so in substitute appearances against Huddersfield and Brighton.

Phil Kirkbride was joined by Gav Buckland and Dave Prentice on the latest episode of our Royal Blue Podcast to discuss how terrific Gomes looked – and whether Benitez could finally be getting the best out of him once more.

I’m going to say Andre Gomes’ performance when he came on was my highlight on Monday because I’ve been critical of him for the majority of his Everton career.

Sorry for interrupting, but I thought he was excellent when he came on against Huddersfield and Brighton late on.

Absolutely.

I’ve been harsh on him, and even before the injury, I didn’t think he looked like a Premier League player. Obviously, he doesn’t start games; instead, he comes on when the situation changes.

On Monday, however, I felt he was outstanding.

When he came in, he made a great ball out to the wide right that took out maybe four people, and he also made a nice chipped pass to Digne, who should have scored.

Perhaps he should learn how to shoot from a distance from Townsend! He placed one in Park End.

It wasn’t really a “moment,” but Andre Gomes’ performance as a substitute astounded me much, especially considering how harshly I’ve criticized him in the past.

Let’s get back to it, even though Gomes wasn’t on the agenda today.

He's a frustrating player because, as Gav correctly points out, he's capable of purring on the field and producing moments like he has.