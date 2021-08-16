Rafa Benitez confronts a dilemma with Ben Godfrey as Everton prepares for a new signing.

Everton began their Premier League campaign in the best possible fashion against Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

Despite going behind to Adam Armstrong’s opener, the Blues scored three consecutive goals in the second half.

Richarlison drew the Blues equal before Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored to give Rafa Benitez’s side the three points.

The Blues now go to Elland Road to face Leeds United this Saturday, looking to make it two wins in a row.

For the game against Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side, Everton were missing James Rodriguez and Ben Godfrey.

It’s a piece of song to my ears.’ – Calvert, Dominic -Lewin discusses Rafa Benitez’s message to Everton.

After coming into contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus, James had to go into self-isolation and skip the game.

Godfrey’s absence is uncertain, although Benitez confirmed last week that he will be missing four players, including James, for the encounter at Goodison Park owing to Covid procedures.

But, looking ahead to this weekend’s match, new Blues manager Rafa Benitez faces a number of difficult options.

Unless there’s an injury or illness this week, it’s hard not to think it’ll all start next week.

Benitez, on the other hand, has a problem in the midst of the defense. Both Michael Keane and Mason Holgate were handed the starting nod for the weekend, but both had a rough afternoon.

Armstrong’s opener came when Keane was caught in possession, and Holgate battled to contain the former Blackburn Rovers man, especially in the first half.

was called on to assist his team finish the game in the closing stages, and if he’s available, he might possibly play for the Blues this weekend if Benitez wants to shake things up.

Benitez, on the other hand, has less of a headache when it comes to deciding who to play in midfield because he is unsure what to do at the back.

On Saturday, he was perhaps Everton’s standout player, and he stepped it up a notch after the interval.

Not only was he important in Everton’s equalizer, but he was also a continuous menace throughout the day.

Alex Iwobi, on the other hand, did not.