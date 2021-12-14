Rafa Benitez confronts a conundrum with Andre Gomes, while Everton’s Lucas Digne decision looms.

When Everton takes on Chelsea on Thursday evening, they will be trying to bounce back from a dismal performance against Crystal Palace.

The Blues come to Stamford Bridge on the back of a poor run of form, having won just one of their previous ten games.

Last time out, they were defeated 3-1 by the Eagles, thanks to a double from Conor Gallagher and a goal from James Tomkins.

Rafa Benitez’s side will face a difficult task in their upcoming match, but they must regain their consistency in the Premier League.

We’ve looked at the possible adjustments to the starting lineup that the manager could make.

Injury returns and probable system modifications will play a big role in this.

Everton’s shape and personnel didn’t work against Crystal Palace from the start, and that needs to alter, but there’s limited room for flexibility in some areas of the pitch.

It wouldn’t be surprising if all of Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, and Ben Godfrey remained in the starting lineup, especially on defense.

One of their roles in the system, though, may be debatable.

Further up the field, Abdoulaye Doucoure remains Everton’s strongest option in the middle of the pitch and should keep his spot, while Richarlison’s involvement may be conditional on his fitness.

He was substituted in the second half of the previous match due to a thigh issue, and the club will undoubtedly assess him before the trip to Chelsea.

Demarai Gray, meanwhile, is another player whose spot in the starting 11 is virtually assured at this stage if he is fit.

Mason Holgate’s spot in the back line could be jeopardized if the defense changes.

He is currently the club’s fourth-best central defensive option, and his performance versus Palace was not up to par – even though he did not make any blunders that led to goals.

Godfrey might be brought in to take his spot in the side, with a welcome return to left back possible for the forthcoming fixture.

Fabian Delph, on the other hand, was withdrawn at the same time.