Rafa Benitez confirms his return for Tottenham, giving Everton an injury boost.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez has confirmed that Lucas Digne will return to the squad this weekend.

However, the manager stated that a number of crucial players will be unavailable when Spurs visit Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.

Following his appointment earlier this week, Antonio Conte will take command of his first Premier League game as Tottenham manager on Merseyside this weekend.

After missing the recent loss to Wolves on Monday evening, Everton will be able to welcome back at least one member of their defense this weekend.

In his pre-match press conference, Benitez said: “Digne is in good shape.

“He’s been training and should be available soon.”

Although Fabian Delph returned from injury earlier this week and is expected to play again this weekend, the Blues will still be without a number of crucial players.

Yerry Mina, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin will continue to be sidelined for the Blues, while Andre Gomes is also out.

Everton’s manager went on to say: “When we first looked at the group, I believe we had too many players who had previously been injured.

“Bringing back players was one of the major challenges. Delph and Branthwaite are returning.

“However, we are still without crucial players such as Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin, and Yerry Mina. We’re bringing back guys, and if we can win our games now, they’ll play a huge role in our success.