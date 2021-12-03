Rafa Benitez confirms Dominic Calvert-return Lewin’s date and provides four more Everton injury updates.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez says Dominic Calvert-Lewin is close to returning to action after appearing in just three Premier League games this season.

Everton haven’t won since September and are in serious need of Calvert-return, Lewin’s as they’ve struggled to match his 16 league goals last season.

Calvert-Lewin is in good shape, according to the Spaniard, but it will be at least a few weeks before he can compete.

Benitez also provided an update on some of Everton’s other injured players ahead of Monday night’s encounter against Arsenal.

“[DCL] is progressing well,” Benitez said in his pre-match press conference. “I was chatting with the physio today and with the fitness coach the previous day.”

“He’s improving, but he’ll be out for at least a couple of weeks.”

“We have to be cautious with him since he’s had two injuries, so we have to make sure he’s growing stronger, but now is the moment to move forward.”

“He’s doing fantastically well and appears to be pretty content, but we must exercise caution.”

Everton has been without a number of players for several weeks, but the injury list appears to be shrinking, with Yerry Mina participating in some of the Blues’ training sessions.

“Yerry Mina has completed a portion of today’s training session, indicating that he is coming closer. We’ll see how he reacts over the next few days to see if he’s available,” Benitez continued.

“We’re assessing [Salomon] Rondon, and we’re waiting.” He’s feeling better, but we’ll have to wait for the results of the scan to see how he’s doing.

Andre Gomes has been working out. Only Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Tom Davies are absent.”