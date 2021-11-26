Rafa Benitez confirms Allan’s injury, adding to Everton’s midfield woes.

On Thursday, Allan had to go to Finch Farm for treatment for a muscle problem.

While Everton manager Rafa Benitez is hoping that the midfielder would be fit to face Brentford on Sunday, he could not guarantee that he will be included in the team.

Allan is thought to have suffered a muscular injury in the defeat to Manchester City.

Everton’s midfield has been bare lately, with Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andre Gomes, and Tom Davies all missing games due to injuries.

Allan’s absence would add to the Blues’ current injury woes, which include Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Yerry Mina, and Andre Gomes, as well as Mason Holgate and Richarlison, who are all suspended for the Brentford match.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin is back in training, but Benitez says it’s tricky with the £25 million signing who missed the first two years of his Everton career due to injury.

In his sole league start this season, Gbamin was also replaced at halftime, and in the games subsequently, Holgate, a defender, and teenager Tyler Onyango have been brought on ahead of him.

Doucoure has been given an opportunity to play against Brentford, but Benitez is crossing his fingers that he does not gain and then lose a midfielder at the same time.

Allan will be evaluated further, with Benitez saying, “I hope so.”

“He’s been getting some treatment today, but I think he’ll be alright.”