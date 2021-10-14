Rafa Benitez confirms a triple return for Everton before of the West Ham match.

Seamus Coleman, Lucas Digne, and Alex Iwobi have all returned to full training ahead of this weekend’s match against West Ham United, according to Rafa Benitez.

However, the manager stated that it was too early to predict who would be fit and available for the Hammers’ journey to Goodison Park on Sunday.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison have also been absent from recent Blues games, with manager Jose Mourinho saying that they are “developing” ahead of their return to club football after the international break.

“The international break provides an opportunity to bring back players,” Benitez told evertonfc.com.

“Alex Iwobi was training, as were Digne and Coleman — that’s great news for us – they’ve joined the team in training.”

“The others are improving, and we’ll see how they are next week.”

“Lucas had an issue and was treated for two or three days, but he has now resumed training.”

“Fingers crossed [for Yerry Mina], maybe everything will be alright in the final game, then we’ll see [whether he’ll be ready for West Ham].”

“They [Godfrey and Rondon] improve every day while they workout. Salomon is scoring goals in practice, while Ben is playing excellent defense.

“Everyone will profit from this period, but notably those guys who were not totally fit before.”

Mina will be in international action with Colombia against Ecuador on Thursday evening before returning to Merseyside to potentially play in his club’s next encounter.

Everton had been without a number of key players for weeks prior to the international break, with Digne returning early from France duty due to a muscle problem.

As things stand, though, the issue does not appear to be serious enough to keep him out of this weekend’s match against West Ham United.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been out of action since August’s win over Brighton, while Richarlison has been sidelined since last month’s win over Burnley.

Both forwards have been training separately at Finch Farm, with Benitez being tight-lipped about whether either will be well enough to play this weekend.