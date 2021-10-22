Rafa Benitez confirms a new Everton injury and provides an update on Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Rafa Benitez has revealed that Everton will be missing Yerry Mina this weekend due to an injury.

The Colombian international recently returned from a three-match trip to represent his country earlier this month, and he was on the bench for West Ham’s defeat at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The manager, however, acknowledged that the centre-back had felt his hamstring in training while also following Covid recommendations, and that he would be unavailable for Claudio Ranieri’s squad’s visit.

“I always say that I don’t like to lie,” the manager said, “so if I can’t give you an answer, I won’t.”

“Yerry Mina played three games for the national team, each lasting 90 minutes. When he returns, he must obey the Covid guidelines.

“He hurt his hamstring a little bit in training the other day, so he won’t be available.” It’s what we’ve got now, with all the trips and rules we have to follow.

“So he can’t be as crucial to this game as you claim.”

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who had been sidelined for a few weeks due to a setback in his rehabilitation from a thigh problem, was also ruled out for another few weeks earlier this week.

Everton haven’t fielded a striker since a 2-0 win against Brighton at the end of August, when he scored his third goal in as many games to start the season.

And Benitez has now given the England international’s present problem a likely timetable.

“To be frank, we have some challenges,” the Blues manager admitted, “but we are gradually getting back some players and will hopefully have more shortly.”

“Dominic has re-injured himself.” The length of his absence is determined on how he responds to the treatment. We won’t see him for four or five weeks, possibly longer, and we’ll find out what’s going on later.

“It’s critical to monitor how the player is progressing and how he feels.”

“We’re striving to make sure we can improve and solve problems in every department.”

Richarlison, on the other hand, will be back in action for Everton this weekend.

The Brazil international was spotted in full training earlier this week, and Benitez has now confirmed that he is back in full training. “The summary has come to an end.”