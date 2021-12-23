Rafa Benitez confirms 11 Everton players are out due to Covid-19 and injury, while criticizing Dominic Calvert-‘hazardous’ Lewin’s situation.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez has stated that he is “surprised” that the match against Burnley on Boxing Day has not been postponed.

Everton asked for the game to be postponed after receiving five positive coronavirus tests and six injuries.

The Blues will play the Clarets in their next Premier League fixture on Sunday.

Everton will be playing for the first time since their 0-0 draw at Chelsea last week.

The match between Everton and Leicester City was supposed to take place last weekend, but it was postponed due to an increase of Covid-19 instances in the Foxes’ camp.

Early kick-offs for Liverpool versus Leeds United and Wolves vs Watford on Boxing Day have already been canceled due to further positive Covid instances.

In his pre-match press conference, Benitez underlined the gravity of the predicament that Everton is in right now.

Benitez has revealed that he would be obliged to use young team players against Burnley due to a lack of senior players available, and has voiced his surprise that the match has not been postponed.

Five players have tested positive for Covid in recent days and will be unavailable.

“I was surprised the game wasn’t rescheduled,” Benitez said.

“We have three dressing rooms to separate out the players and decrease the amount of time they are together because we follow all of the rules, lateral flow testing, and PCR tests.”

“However, we have no control over the fact that if you go to a game and one of the players is positive but has no symptoms, he can spread the virus to the other players.”

“That’s exactly what happened to Chelsea. We had to play some young players, and we discovered five positive cases after the game.

“We expected the game to be postponed because of the injuries and the positives we have.”

“Like many other games (to be postponed) to preserve the league’s credibility, because you’re losing so many players.”

“Now I have to figure out if I have 11 players and where I’m going to put them, so I’m amazed we’re playing this game.”

“The Premier League (has to) talk about the numbers.”

