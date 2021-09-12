Rafa Benitez claims Alex Iwobi and Tom Davies as Everton seals a ‘good’ contract.

Alex Iwobi and Tom Davies have been singled out for special praise by Everton boss Rafa Benitez.

The midfield two both had fitness issues during the Blues’ Carabao Cup match against Huddersfield last month, but pleased the Blues boss with their perseverance.

Everton were level at 1-1 with the Championship side when Moise Kean was dismissed shortly after the hour mark.

Despite the fact that he appeared to be limping, Iwobi stayed on the pitch to assist the Toffees win and progress.

While the Nigerian international continued on to help the club as Andre Gomes set up Andros Townsend for the game-winning goal on 79 minutes, Davies had kept going till he was replaced by Lucas Digne.

In his programme notes for Monday’s visit of Burnley, Benitez praised the two, saying: “I want to express how much I loved Alex Iwobi’s character and tenacity when he was hurt against Huddersfield but stayed on the pitch to help his teammates.”

“Tom Davies, too, had a quadriceps problem, yet he kept working so hard.”

While Davies’ only appearance this season has been in the League Cup, the Spaniard was quick to praise the 23-year-efforts old’s in setting up a Third Round encounter with Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road.

Meanwhile, Iwobi started against Leeds in a 2-2 tie and came on against Southampton and Brighton.

Everton clung on for a 2-0 victory at the Amex Stadium thanks to the playmaker’s 20-minute cameo, with his slick touches, positive running, and clever deliveries proving crucial.

Benitez was also pleased with the team’s first clean sheet, which came two weeks ago at Brighton, after the Toffees had conceded a careless goal at home to Southampton on the opening day before allowing two more goals at Leeds.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman praised his team’s ability to defend from the front against Brighton, with the forwards fighting tirelessly to suffocate the opponent backline, and believes his side is playing attractive football on the offensive.

“At Brighton, we had our first clean sheet, which was essential for the defenders,” he remarked.

“Some of the goals we gave up in the first two games should have been avoided..”

