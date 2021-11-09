Rafa Benitez cannot be accused for being Everton’s polar opposite to Carlo Ancelotti.

I’ve lately heard a few things about Everton’s players being ‘over-coached’ under Rafa Benitez, allegedly being too preoccupied with organization and not implementing themselves in the game.

Nobody seemed to mind at the time, but once Carlo Ancelotti left the club, many began to grumble about his not doing much coaching and having a “go out there, play, and make it happen” approach.

These players weren’t good enough to make it work, but now some people are claiming they were ‘over-coached.’

We’ve had legitimate excuses due to injuries, but you have to take responsibility, and you can’t blame one manager for not providing enough coaching and the next for providing ‘too much.’

You should be proud of your own performance, and that’s what I enjoyed about their display against Tottenham, as it demonstrated their ability to do so.

It’s now all about consistency and if they can do it on a consistent basis, rather than hiding behind alleged issues with past and present managers.

I’m not a big fan of international vacations in general, but I think this one will be beneficial to us.

When we return, hopefully some of our injured players, such as Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and Yerry Mina, will be closer to returning, as this would be a major setback for the squad.

Rafa can still work with the players he needs to because we have a crucial few weeks ahead of us, starting with back-to-back away games at Manchester City and Brentford before the Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park to kick off the busy festive period.