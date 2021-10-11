Rafa Benitez and Pep Guardiola advocate controversial moves, which the former Liverpool manager dislikes.

Rick Parry, the chairman of the English Football League, has spoken out against renewed calls for B teams to be included in the footballing pyramid.

The idea of integrating junior teams into the lower tiers, according to the former Liverpool chief executive, is “simply misunderstanding what the pyramid is.”

Last month, after Manchester City thrashed Wycombe 6-1 in the Carabao Cup, Pep Guardiola stated that B teams may provide “the finest level for English football.”

However, Parry, who is also the ex-CEO of the Premier League, claims that such a concept is impossible to implement in the English game.

“I just don’t see it, and regardless of my opinion, it is not something that our clubs are enthusiastic about,” he said.

“[Former FA chairman] Greg Dyke attempted it, Greg Clarke brought it at the very beginning of [Project] Big Picture, and I said, ‘that’s non-negotiable, it’s not happening.’

“To be honest, I don’t think it’s even on the table.” “I’ve talked a lot about new ideas, new thinking, and not having preconceived views,” the 66-year-old said, “but I have a predetermined idea about B teams, and that’s not within the parameters.”

“The EFL’s strength is that each of our teams is located in the heart of the community.” Our clubs place almost as much importance on community involvement as they do on the first team and what happens on the field.

“It’s not about B teams parachuting in because you can’t reasonably reproduce it; it’s just a misinterpretation of the pyramid.”

It is not the first time that the notion of integrating B teams into the English game has been explored, since it was part of the Project Big Picture recommendations last year.

After coaching Real Madrid B earlier in his career, Everton manager Rafa Benitez gave the system his seal of approval while at Liverpool in 2007.

“I’d like to see reserve teams from major clubs, such as ours, compete in the Football League.” “Why not, if they’re good enough?” he told the BBC.

“Our young players may have the talent, but they lack the first-hand experience.””

The summary comes to a conclusion.”