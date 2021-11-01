Rafa Benitez and Everton are well aware of the importance of the first goal against Wolves.

Everton will travel to Molineux to face Wolves on Monday night, looking to avenge two consecutive Premier League losses.

In their next five games, Rafael Benitez’s side will face Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Brentford, Liverpool, and Arsenal, therefore a strong outcome in Monday’s meeting is crucial.

Wolves, the Toffees’ opponents, have had an unimpressive start to life under Bruno Lage, winning as many games as they have lost (W4, D1, L4), which should instill confidence in the Toffees.

In recent weeks, however, they’ve started to gel under their new Portuguese coach, winning three and drawing one of their previous four league games.

Their defense has been a key component of their success thus far this season. Only the top three clubs in the Premier League have conceded less goals than they have, and only those same three teams have faced fewer shots on target (33).

Lage’s strategy appears to value defensive stability above expansive attacking play; his club ranks in the bottom half of the league in both possession average and PPDA this season. PPDA is a metric that measures how aggressively a team presses the ball high up the pitch.

Everton is also near the bottom of both of these categories, with Benitez demonstrating so far that he wants to make the Blues tough and sturdy without the ball. In fact, their 41.3 percent possession rate is the third lowest in the league.

Another similarity between the two clubs is their cautious attitude to the first few minutes of a game.

As previously stated, both teams have scored the majority of their goals after halftime this season. Wolves have only taken the lead once at halftime this season, whereas Everton have done it twice.

This indicates that the first 45 minutes between the two clubs on Monday night will be cagey, with both sides likely eager to gain a feel for each other before taking more risks later in the game.

However, given how crucial opening goals have proven to be for both sides, Benitez would be wise to avoid being overly cautious.

Throughout this season and the previous one, with the exception. “The summary has come to an end.”