Rafa Benitez admits to using substitutes as he demands Everton’s dedication and passion following United’s defeat.

Rafa Benitez has intimated that he removed some Everton players earlier than expected because he was dissatisfied with their performance in the first half.

The 4-0 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford today, according to the new Blues manager, has provided him with “a lot of information” ahead of the season opening against Southampton a week today.

When asked about his three half-time substitutions, Benitez stated “some” were arranged ahead of time, but that others were not.

At halftime, Asmir Begovic, Fabian Delph, and Anthony Gordon replaced Jordan Pickford, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and James Rodriguez.

Pickford struggles, but new additions impress, according to Everton’s player ratings.

After an hour, Benitez, who also replaced Allan and Seamus Coleman, replied, “Some of them, sure.”

“We needed to give some players some playing time and see them on the field in a specific game and at a certain level. There was also a great deal of information for the upcoming game.”

After a mix-up between Lucas Digne and Pickford, Everton conceded after eight minutes as the goalkeeper spilled the defender’s header, allowing Mason Greenwood to tap-in.

United added a second through Harry Maguire, and Bruno Fernandes made it 3-0 with a free-kick just before the break.

In added time, Diogo Dalot made it 4-0, and Benitez was less than satisfied with his team’s effort.

“Normally, you can get to know the players and they can get to know how you want to play when you have time,” he said.

“With players overseas, the Olympic Games, the Copa America, and the Euros, this pre-season has been a little bit different. There are just too many factors to consider, but at the very least, these kind of games provide you an idea of what to expect or what has to be changed.

“Obviously, we conceded goals when we should have done better. However, we replied a little better in the second half and had a few chances.

“However, it was not a fantastic performance overall, and you must learn from it and try to improve for the next game, which is the most important.”

When asked about Tom Davies’ positive contribution, Benitez continued, “As I said before, it’s.”Summary ends.”