Rafa Benitez admits to a “tough” injury to Everton defender Yerry Mina.

Yerry Mina’s latest setback, according to Rafa Benitez, is due to the defender’s ongoing fitness issues.

The Colombian made his first appearance for Everton since October, but only lasted a little over half an hour before being replaced in yesterday night’s 2-1 victory.

Mina has a calf injury, according to Benitez, and he is prone to more fitness issues because to his history of injury difficulties, which have resulted in his starting only 64 league games since joining the club in 2018.

“He has a calf problem, not a hamstring problem,” Benitez said.

“So it’s a unique situation.” We are aware of a few players that are prone to injury.

“In the last two or three years, Yerry has had a string of bad luck with injuries.

“We saw that he was fine, that he was training well, and that he was prepared.” He would not have been fully prepared if you had told him he had a calf injury, but he was doing everything and training extremely well during the week.

“Rather than anything we did, the challenges he has are harder to manage when he has to compete every time.”

“In this case, we were absolutely certain he was ready, and it’s a different type of damage.”

“When a player sustains an injury, he is more likely to sustain other injuries.” So in Yerry’s situation, he has a lot of them, which is why he still has troubles when he’s fit.”