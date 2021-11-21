Rafa Benitez admits to a January transfer after fresh Everton injury woes.

Rafa Benitez is hoping for “solutions” in the January transfer window as Everton prepares for a difficult run of fixtures with a growing injury list.

Demarai Gray went down with an abductor muscle injury early in Sunday’s game against Manchester City.

Richarlison had his fifth booking of the season later in the first half and will be suspended for next weekend’s trip to Brentford.

With a number of crucial players already on the sidelines, Benitez’s concerns are exacerbated by the loss of Richarlison and the uncertainty surrounding Gray’s fitness.

Between now and the New Year, Benitez thinks the Blues can pick up “a few points,” get some players back in shape, and then use the January transfer window to improve a depleted team.

“The offensive players [against Man City]could be a threat,” he remarked. “We had greater difficulty in the counter-attack after losing Demarai Gray, who was in great shape and trained hard.

“We’ll see how long he’ll be [out]. That is something we must address. At the present, injuries are an issue for us. Hopefully, we will be able to re-sign certain players, go into January with some points, and then begin to consider options.” Benitez continued, ” “In terms of the number of injuries, we’re slowly but steadily improving. The issue is that some of the injuries are chronic.

“Tom Davies’ knee was unlucky, and Doucoure’s metatarsal is the same. We have no control over this. Dominic was the worst because it takes too long, and we’re now attempting to adjust how we treat injuries a little bit.

“At the same time, having guys wounded overloads the other players, putting them at risk.”

Everton appeared to be level with City at half-time, only for Raheem Sterling to break the deadlock shortly before the interval.

In a game they dominated, the hosts added two more goals.

“At the end, I think you have to be disappointed,” Benitez stated. “However, in terms of team play, we were highly organized and defended with vigour, but we were not a counter-attacking threat.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”