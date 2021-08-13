Rafa Benitez admits five Everton players are missing due to isolation.

Five Everton players are now in self-isolation and will miss tomorrow’s Premier League encounter against Southampton, according to manager Rafael Benitez.

although James Rodriguez was verified as one of them.

After disclosing that he had held talks with the Colombian midfielder, Benitez was pressed for an explanation as to why the 30-year-old would not be playing this weekend at Goodison Park.

“We have several players who are in isolation right now, and with Covid around, we have to be careful and stay at home,” he stated when asked about it. ‘He’s one of them,’ says the narrator.

“There are five players in isolation,” Benitez said after being questioned about the whereabouts of Moise Kean, Andre Gomes, and Jean-Philippe Gbamin. I won’t name too many of them since it’s preferable not to.”

Norwich City are the latest Premier League team to confront COVID-19 issues ahead of the new season, having already dealt with an outbreak that drove over ten players into isolation and caused the cancellation of two pre-season games.