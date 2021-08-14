Rafa Benitez admits after Everton’s first win, “It has nothing to do with me.”

Rafa Benitez revealed the tactical alterations that helped Everton come back to overcome Southampton, but he was quick to credit the home support.

At Goodison Park, the Blues were down at half-time after Adam Armstrong surged clear after a mistake by Michael Keane, but Benitez’s changes helped spark a comeback.

Soon after the break, Richarlison levelled before Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dominic Calvert-Lewin put the Blues on track for three points.

Benitez refused to accept credit for the victory, claiming that the key was the players’ bond with a crowded Goodison Park.

The new Everton manager, though, was pressed to explain what he did differently to assist kick-start the comeback.

Benitez explained, “We modified the position of the two centre-backs, as well as Richarlison and Demarai Gray.”

“It meant we could connect better and pose a danger across a larger area.

“We had a better defense.

“Plus the supporters’ encouragement, which pushed the players to play with the character and intensity we wanted in the first half.”

“The reaction from the crowd was wonderful, and the support for the players was great,” Benitez said before the game, after receiving a standing ovation. The second-half goal meant a lot to everyone, and the crowd was behind the squad.

“The players put in a lot of effort, and I was pleased with their reaction, as well as the way they handled the game in general, particularly in the second half, when their confidence shone through.

“Every ball, the way we fought, this is what the fans demand from us. Crosses, shoots, and counter-attacks are all part of the game. There were numerous advantages. We must remember that this is the first game of the season.

“It wasn’t about me; it was about the players and the fans,” he said. The players welcomed the fans’ support after being away from them for so long, and the people liked the connection with the players.”