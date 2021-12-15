Rafa Benitez addresses Everton’s January transfer window plans: ‘We have already been working.’

Everton’s management is already working on bringing in the appropriate players in the January transfer window, according to Rafa Benitez.

The Blues will approach the winter period with a number of key players still out injured and a lot of areas of the squad in need of improvement.

On Wednesday, the general manager revealed that he had been in contact with majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.

Benitez also said that the future of the club, rather than just the current issues, has been discussed with other board members.

He stated, ” “We talk about what we want to achieve and are now doing for the future practically every day when I speak with the owner, chairman, and chief executive.

“So we’re not only thinking about the present; we’re worried about it because we want to do something, but we’re also thinking about the future and January.

“We’re not only thinking about what we can do to strengthen the team in January; we’re thinking about it all year.

“We need to make sure we’re as strong as this squad, which had 16 players. We must be prepared for the January transfer window, as well as the future.

“The discussions are more positive and productive about what we want to do, what we are already doing, and how we can help one other.

“They understand that we are going through a terrible moment and that we must stick together.”

Everton’s options this winter will still be limited by financial fair play laws.

Benitez, on the other hand, is looking to bring in stars who will not only improve the team today, but will also be powerful in the future.

“We already knew we needed to bolster the squad,” he said.

“We still have roughly nine players who aren’t getting enough playing time, which is why we want to improve.

“The fans always hope that we will be able to bring in another player in January. The challenge in January is that you may not have all of the players you desire available.

“You must bring someone who can assist the team right now, but only if you can bring.”

