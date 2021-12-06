Rafa Benitez addresses Everton’s anxieties ahead of Arsenal’s visit, saying, “The reality is.”

Everton manager Rafa Benitez claims the “table doesn’t lie” amid mounting fears the club would be pulled into a relegation battle.

However, the Blues manager was quick to point out that a win over Arsenal at Goodison Park this evening would propel his team back into the middle of the table.

Everton begin the season in 16th place, just five points above the relegation zone, and with travels to Crystal Palace and Chelsea, as well as a home game against Leicester City, scheduled before Christmas, fans are growing increasingly concerned about the team’s position.

Benitez is refusing to ignore the Blues’ problems following an eight-match winless run, but is sure that his team will find form in the second half of the season.

Arsenal’s visit will be the first without Marcel Brands, who has stepped down as director of football.

Everton’s injury woes are subsiding, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin is unlikely to play before Christmas. However, he might return for crucial matches against Burnley, Newcastle United, and Brighton.

“The reality is that the table does not lie,” Benitez added, “but winning one game may put you in the top eight.”

“I still have a lot of faith in our ability to succeed, and even if we have difficult moments, which we do now, we will persevere and emerge in a far better position.” By the end, we’ll be in a lot better situation, which the supporters will appreciate.” After a setback, Benitez says Everton must “be careful” with Calvert-comeback, Lewin’s while Yerry Mina could be passed fit to face Arsenal after missing the previous six games due to injury.

“He is working with the physios and will start training with the team little by little,” Benitez said of Calvert-Lewin. “But we have to be careful since he has had a re-injury and we don’t want to take any chances.” He was a key player for us at the start of the season, and hopefully he can continue to be so for the rest of the season.” “There has been no setback,” Benitez said of Mina.

“Today [Friday], he has been training,” the summary concludes.