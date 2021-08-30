Rafa Benitez accepts Fabian Delph’s transfer request and challenges Demarai Gray.

Rafa Benitez has confessed that he was initially willing to let Fabian Delph leave Everton, but the midfielder has now resurfaced as a “possible possibility.”

Since his arrival to Goodison Park in the summer of 2019, the 31-year-old has been plagued by injuries, and is presently out with a shoulder problem.

It’s unclear how long the former Manchester City player will be absent owing to this current illness, but Benitez anticipates a two- to three-week layoff.

And the boss has claimed that he was willing to talk to Delph about his future at the club at first, but that his training performances convinced him otherwise.

“To be frank, I don’t know how long [Delph will be out],” Benitez said.

“But what I can tell you is that he’s keen to return, and he’s been training exceptionally well.

“He was one of the guys about whose future we were considering, but we were pleased with the way he was training.

“In the end, it was a major issue for us because he may be a viable candidate. I wouldn’t say he could play a lot of games, but the way he trained and his experience made him a viable alternative.

“Now we have to wait, I’m not sure how long, but it’ll be at least two or three weeks. We have an international break, which is beneficial.”

Demarai Gray, on the other hand, has wasted no time in winning fans over with his efforts so far in the 2021/22 season.

Following his transfer from Bayer Leverkusen, the 25-year-old arrived at Goodison Park with a point to prove, and he has already scored two goals in three Premier League games.

Benitez has urged the winger to maintain consistently creating an end product and playing with increasing confidence after his recent strike against Brighton on Saturday.

“I knew him when he was at Leicester because we played against them with Newcastle and he was quite good,” Everton manager Ronald Koeman remarked.

“Then I followed him because I knew people who knew people who knew people who knew people who knew people who knew people who knew people who knew people who knew people who knew people who knew people who knew people who knew people who knew people who knew people who knew people who knew people who knew people who knew people who knew people who knew people who

“I am instilling confidence in him, and he is instilling constancy in me.”

“The summary comes to an end.”