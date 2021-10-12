Radzhabov and Manfio battle for lightweight supremacy in the PFL Finals.

The finals of the 2021 PFL Lightweight Tournament will be held on October 27. Loik Radzhabov of Russia will face Raush Manfio of Brazil.

Natan Schulte, a Brazilian veteran, has dominated the PFL’s 155-pound class since its start in 2018.

Schulte won the lightweight title in each of the league’s first two seasons and aimed to make it three in a row as the 2021 season began.

His quest for a third title encountered a snag when “Russo” was defeated by Marcin Held at PFL 1 for the first time under the promotion’s banner.

Schulte was eventually eliminated from playoff contention, missing the postseason for the first time in his PFL career, as a result of the loss.

With Schulte out of the picture, Radzhabov, one of Schulte’s old opponents, will strive to take advantage of the opportunity to win the PFL for the first time.

The 2019 finalist came within one win of being a PFL champion, but Schulte denied him in the season’s last lightweight bout.

The Russian’s 2021 season similarly got off to a shaky start, as he lost his season opener to Alex Martinez by split decision.

With a 27-second stoppage of Akhmed Aliev, Radzhabov punched his way into the postseason. The ferocious finish was enough to propel him to the top of the lightweight bracket’s seeding.

Radzhabov won a unanimous decision in the semifinals to revenge his early-season setback to Martinez and advance to the finals.

Meanwhile, Manfio made the most of his rookie season, reaching the finals and potentially winning it all.

The Brazilian won a split decision against Joilton Lutterbach at PFL 1 and then swept the elimination round with a stunning split decision win over former UFC champion Anthony Pettis to finish as the third seed.

Manfio won a unanimous decision over second-seeded Clay Collard in the semifinals to get to the final.

The league’s two best lightweights will face off on October 27th at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, to discover who will become the top dog at 155 pounds.