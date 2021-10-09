Raducanu, the US Open champion, was defeated in the first round of the Indian Wells tournament.

Emma Raducanu was knocked out of the WTA Indian Wells tournament in the second round, losing to Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-4 in her first match since winning the US Open.

Raducanu of the United Kingdom was rusty in his first match since September 11th, when the 18-year-old astonished the tennis world by becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title at the US Open. Raducanu won the title by defeating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3.

Raducanu took the first game of the first set on Friday, but it was all Sasnovich from then on in their first career meeting.

Sasnovich, the unseeded player, scored three straight points in the last game to go up 40-0, then claimed the victory when Raducanu shot a backhand long.

Raducanu’s sluggish second serve and inability to strike winners on easy strokes were exploited by the Belarussian, who blasted one ace and won 67 percent of her first-serve points.

“I have a lot of fun playing here,” Sasnovich added. “Emma recently won the US Open, whereas I was eliminated in the first round. As a result, it was a little different.” Sasnovich advances to the third round, where she will face Simona Halep, the 11th seed.

Raducanu had four double faults on her second serve and only won five points out of twenty-one. Raducanu, who is ranked 22nd in the world, required a wild card to enter the Indian Wells draw.

On Friday, Sasnovich easily won the first set, achieving something no one else at the US Open had been able to do. Raducanu won the title without dropping a set at Flushing Meadows in Queens, having won 10 consecutive matches.

With an ace down the middle in the final game of the first set, Sasnovich established a 40-30 lead. Raducanu hit a backhand winner to tie the game at 40-40, but an unforced forehand error by Raducanu gave Sasnovich the edge.

After Raducanu mishandled an easy volley at the net that she hit directly back to her opponent, Sasnovich clinched the set with a high lob from the baseline.

