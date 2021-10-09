Raducanu, the US Open champion, loses his first match at Indian Wells.

Emma Raducanu was eliminated in the second round of the WTA Indian Wells event on Friday, falling 6-2, 6-4 to Aliaksandra Sasnovich in her first match since winning the US Open in September.

On September 11, the British 18-year-old stunned the tennis world by becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows. Raducanu won the title by defeating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3.

In her first match since that win, she appeared rusty on Friday.

In the first career meeting between the two, Raducanu won the first game in the opening set, but it was all Sasnovich after that.

“After any loss, there will be disappointment,” Raducanu stated.

“I didn’t put any pressure on myself going into the match since I thought I was so inexperienced. I am eighteen years old. I need to give myself a break.

“You could tell she had more experience than I had because she went out and executed her game plan better than I did.”

In the last game, the unseeded Sasnovich scored three straight points to go up 40-0, then won the match when Raducanu shot a backhand long.

Raducanu’s sluggish second serve and inability to strike winners on easy strokes were exploited by the Belarussian, who blasted one ace and won 67 percent of her first-serve points.

“I have a lot of fun playing here,” Sasnovich added. “Emma recently won the US Open, whereas I was eliminated in the first round. As a result, it was a little different.” Sasnovich advances to the third round, where she will face Simona Halep, the 11th seed.

Raducanu, who is ranked 22nd in the world, required a wild card to enter the Indian Wells draw.

Raducanu took the title without dropping a set, having won 10 straight matches in Queens. Sasnovich won the first set handily, accomplishing something no one else at the US Open had been able to do.

After Raducanu bungled an easy volley at the net that she smacked directly back to her opponent, Sasnovich clinched the first set with a high lob from the baseline.

With an ace down the middle in the final game of the set, Sasnovich established a 40-30 advantage.

Raducanu hit a backhand winner to tie the game at 40-40, but an unforced forehand error by Raducanu gave Sasnovich the edge.

"I'm delighted what happened today occurred so that I may learn from it," Raducanu stated. "She has more work experience than I do. She has a record of 4-2.