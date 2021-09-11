Raducanu, the US Open Champion, is a teen sensation.

Emma Raducanu’s journey to US Open champion at the age of 18 is all the more astonishing given how introverted she was as a child, constantly feeling like “the odd one out.”

Raducanu, who beat Leylah Fernandez in New York on Saturday to become the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam singles title, has had a year beyond her wildest dreams.

It was her maiden appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam when she competed at Wimbledon in July.

She went from being a virtual unknown at the outset of the competition to becoming the first British woman in 19 years to reach the third round.

She was featured on the front cover of British Vogue even before her trip to New York.

Her composure and fearless play belied her age at Flushing Meadow, and she became a fan and media darling.

However, as a youngster, she felt like an outsider because of the desire instilled in her by her Romanian father Ian and Chinese mother Renee, who demanded she try a variety of hobbies such as go-karting, ballet, and horseback riding.

“I was the only lady in my group karting or doing motocross when I was younger, and I thought it was quite cool,” she told Vogue.

“For example, my motocross instructor once said, ‘Right, we’re going to do press-ups.’ I was proud of myself because I was the only one who could do it.”

Tennis, on the other hand, was selected by her teachers as the sport in which she would excel from the age of five.

Rebecca Rodger, her elementary school teacher, reported that when the school organized tennis lessons, the majority of the students had trouble even making contact with the ball.

“However, Emma was holding a rally with the coaches. We couldn’t believe our eyes. Rodger told The Times, “Even back then, I remember thinking we were going to see her at Wimbledon.”

Raducanu lit up Wimbledon with a mix of elegant stroke play and power striking that was much beyond what one would expect of an international newcomer.

The maturity with which she handled media queries was also impressive.

In the end, she had to withdraw from her fourth-round match at the All-England Club due to lung problems.

She has, however, demonstrated great character by putting things behind her and becoming the first qualifier to reach a Grand Slam final.

This is a quality she attributes to her parents.

