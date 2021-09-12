Raducanu Lives Her Dream of Playing in the US Open, Saying Reality Can Wait

Emma Raducanu dreamed of running through the fans to celebrate a Grand Slam championship as a child, and she experienced it Saturday after winning the US Open.

The 18-year-old British player defeated 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 to become the first qualifier to win a Slam title, sweeping through 20 sets without dropping a game.

“It’s a dream come true. “All you can think about is walking up to the box, embracing everyone, and celebrating,” she explained. “I’m just so grateful for that moment to actually happen.”

Her childhood aspirations came flooding back as she pushed herself to become the youngest Grand Slam champion in 17 years and the youngest US Open winner since Serena Williams in 1999, when she was 17 years old.

“Trying to find your way up to the box to celebrate with your team, just seeing them after the game, it has been playing in my head a couple nights. “I’ve slept off to that,” she said.

“I can’t believe I had the belief I did and was able to put it into action, winning a Grand Slam.”

Raducanu has embraced a no-risk mentality, and his Slam success ensures that this will not change very soon.

Raducanu stated, “I don’t feel any pressure at all.” “I’m only 18 years old,” she says. I’m just swinging as hard as I can at everything comes my way. That was how I approached every match in the United States.

“I don’t think I should change anything because it brought me this trophy.”

Raducanu never dropped more than five games in a single set, and she only did so once, in qualification, although insisting that every victory had considerable difficulties.

“In every single one of my matches, I experienced a lot of adversity,” she remarked. “In this event, I did a great job of pressing when I really needed to.”

While she has battled difficulty, she has not faced reality, putting her phone and the rest of the world aside to concentrate on the US Open.

“I haven’t checked my phone in a long time. “I have no idea what’s going on outside of the little universe we’re in here,” Raducanu admitted.

“My greatest achievement is that I was able to think about nothing else than my game plan and how I was going to carry it out. I simply lost track of time and concentrated solely on my work.

“I believe that is the single most important factor in helping me win this championship.”

