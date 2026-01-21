Raducanu Falls to Potapova in Early Australian Open Exit

Emma Raducanu’s 2026 Australian Open campaign ended abruptly on Wednesday, as the British No. 1 suffered a straight-sets defeat to Anastasia Potapova in the second round. The Russian world No. 55 triumphed 7-6 (7-3), 6-2, handing Raducanu yet another early Grand Slam exit.

Injury and Form Concerns

For Raducanu, the match highlighted ongoing struggles that have plagued her since her breakthrough 2021 US Open victory. The 23-year-old came to Melbourne as the 28th seed, hoping to build on a promising 2025 season, but a persistent foot injury compromised her preparations and, ultimately, her performance on the court. Raducanu had missed her scheduled United Cup match against Naomi Osaka due to the same foot issue, leaving her with limited match practice heading into the tournament.

By the time she arrived in Australia, Raducanu was still dealing with bone bruising in her right foot, forcing her to scale back her training. “I’ve been managing it each day. It’s not 100%, but I’ve made peace with that,” Raducanu said, reflecting on the physical challenges she faced. Despite the setbacks, she remained positive, acknowledging the difficulties she overcame just to make it to the tournament.

The match itself unfolded with a series of frustrating moments for Raducanu, who had opportunities but struggled to capitalize. She led 5-4 in the opening set but faltered, committing unforced errors, including a crucial double fault, that allowed Potapova to seize control. Potapova’s steady play eventually earned her the first set in a tiebreak before she took command in the second, leaving Raducanu’s movement and confidence noticeably flat.

Looking Ahead to Recovery

Despite her defeat, Raducanu found some positives, particularly in her physical recovery. “I’ve actually improved in the last few weeks, even though my load has gone up,” she remarked. However, with the loss marking her second consecutive early exit from the Australian Open, Raducanu now shifts her focus to rest and recovery. “I definitely want to feel better on certain shots before I start playing again,” she added, emphasizing the need to recalibrate her game and improve her forehand.

Raducanu’s early exit also means that Cameron Norrie remains the only British player left in the singles competition. Looking forward, Raducanu has confirmed her participation in the upcoming Transylvania Open, a WTA 250 event in Cluj, Romania, scheduled for February 1-7. This tournament will also feature Potapova, who could meet world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the next round of the Australian Open.

The road ahead for Raducanu remains uncertain, but she remains determined to rediscover her best form. As she gears up for her next tournament, the focus will be on recovery, recalibration, and regaining the consistency that once made her a breakout star in tennis.