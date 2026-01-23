Raducanu Falls Short in Australian Open, Defeated by Potapova in Round Two

Emma Raducanu’s Australian Open campaign came to an end in the second round after a tough loss to Anastasia Potapova. The British star made a series of unforced errors, racking up 28 in total, as she was defeated 7-6 (3) 6-2 by the Russian-born Austrian.

Raducanu, who had hoped to face world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the next round, struggled throughout the match, failing to maintain control despite initially being in a promising position. The first set was a closely contested affair, with both players making errors in the difficult, windy conditions. Raducanu led 5-3 but couldn’t secure the set, and Potapova managed to take it in a tense tiebreak.

Preparation Issues and Mental Hurdles

Arriving in Melbourne with limited preparation due to a foot injury, Raducanu’s lack of match practice seemed evident on court. The windy conditions only added to her frustrations, leading to a high number of mistakes. In the second set, Raducanu faltered early, dropping her serve twice. Although she showed some resilience by breaking Potapova back once, her subsequent double fault put her further behind, and she eventually fell 4-1 behind in the set.

With the match slipping away, Raducanu’s confidence appeared to wane. The once loud cheers of her Australian super fan, James Bray, seemed to diminish as the match progressed. A final backhand into the net sealed Raducanu’s fate, leaving her with no further hope for a comeback. With this defeat, Raducanu became the latest high-profile casualty of a tournament filled with upsets, leaving Cameron Norrie as the sole remaining British player in the singles draw.