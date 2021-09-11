Raducanu, a teen, wins the US Open for the first time as a qualifier.

Emma Raducanu, 18, of the United Kingdom, became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam championship when she defeated Leylah Fernandez, 19, of Canada, in the US Open women’s final on Saturday.

Raducanu, ranked 150th, became the first British woman to win a Slam title in 44 years when she defeated 73rd-ranked left-hander Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 to earn the $2.5 million (2.1 million euro) first prize.

Raducanu added, “I knew I’d have to dig deep.” “It was a grueling battle, but I thought the level was quite high. I had to put in some of my finest tennis performance.”

Raducanu is the first British woman to win a Slam singles title since Virginia Wade in 1977 at Wimbledon, and she is the first British woman to win the US Open since Wade in 1968.

Queen Elizabeth II was one of the first to congratulate Raducanu on his incredible victory.

In a statement, the British monarch said, “It is a great achievement at such a young age, and is credit to your hard work and commitment.”

In the first-ever women’s Slam final between unseeded players, Wade and British men’s tennis icon Tim Henman were among a sellout crowd of 23,700 who generated an exciting atmosphere at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“It means so much to have Virginia and Tim here, and to be able to follow in the footsteps of such British heroes and icons, and it gave me the confidence that I could actually do it.”

In her incredible run to the final, Fernandez, who turned 19 on Monday, defeated defending champion Naomi Osaka, second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, fifth seed Elina Svitolina, and three-time Slam winner Angelique Kerber.

Fernandez remarked, “I’m quite proud of myself for the way I’ve played the last two weeks.” “I want to be back here in the finals with the correct trophy,” he says.

While in tears following the loss, Fernandez remarked on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist events on September 11, 2001, that she wanted to show the same tenacity as New York.

“I know it’s extremely difficult for New York on this day,” she remarked. “All I want to say is that I hope I can be as strong and resilient as New York has been for the past two decades.”

Raducanu is the first US Open women’s champion since Williams in 1999 and the first to win without dropping a set since Williams in 2014.

The all-teen Slam final was the first since Serena Williams, then 17 years old, defeated Martina Hingis, then 18 years old, to win the US Open in 1999.