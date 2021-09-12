Raducanu, a teen US Open champion, wins an epic first qualifier slam.

Emma Raducanu, a British teenager, ended the longest underdog title run in tennis history on Saturday, defeating Canada’s Leylah Fernandez in the US Open women’s final to become the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title.

After defeating 19-year-old left-hander Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 to earn the $2.5 million (2.1 million euro) top prize, the 18-year-old became the first British woman to win a Slam title in 44 years.

Raducanu added, “I knew I’d have to dig deep.” “It was a grueling battle, but I thought the level was quite high. I had to put in some of my finest tennis performance.”

It was a remarkable performance for the unheralded 150th-ranked adolescent, who went two weeks without dropping a set in three qualification matches and seven main-draw matches.

Raducanu is the youngest Slam champion since Maria Sharapova, who won Wimbledon at the age of 17 in 2004.

Raducanu is the first British woman to win a Slam singles title since Virginia Wade in 1977 at Wimbledon, and she is the first British woman to win the US Open since Wade in 1968.

Queen Elizabeth II was one of the first to congratulate Raducanu on his great achievement.

In a statement, the British monarch said, “It is a great achievement at such a young age, and is credit to your hard work and commitment.”

In the first-ever women’s Slam final between unseeded players, Wade and British men’s tennis icon Tim Henman were among a sellout crowd of 23,700 who generated an exciting atmosphere at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“It means so much to have Virginia and Tim here, and to be able to follow in the footsteps of such British heroes and icons, and it gave me the confidence that I could actually do it.”

Raducanu has had the fewest Slam appearances of any women’s Slam winner, having only made it to the fourth round of Wimbledon in July.

In her incredible run to the final, Fernandez, ranked 73rd, defeated incumbent champion Naomi Osaka, second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, and fifth seed Elina Svitolina.

Fernandez remarked, “I’m quite proud of myself for the way I’ve played the last two weeks.”

“I hope to be back here in the finals with the appropriate trophy,” a heartbroken Fernandez added, paying respect to New York on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

"I know it's extremely difficult for New York on this day," she remarked. "All I want to say is that I hope I can be as powerful as you.