Racism remains a serious issue in Czech politics, fueled by anti-immigrant rhetoric.

When Sparta Prague takes on Lyon in the Europa League on Thursday, racism will be front and center, two months after UEFA ordered the Czech club to play behind closed doors due to racist chants.

Sparta fans chanted monkey chants at Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni after he scored during a Champions League qualifier in August.

UEFA then barred fans from Sparta’s stadium for a Europa League match against Rangers, albeit 10,000 youngsters were allowed to attend.

The schoolchildren, on the other hand, booed Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, who was allegedly racially abused by Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela a few months ago.

Rangers urged UEFA to intervene, claiming the booing was racially motivated, but the probe was discontinued last week due to “insufficient evidence.”

However, football fans continue to raise concerns about the Czech approach to racism.

After the Monaco game, Sparta spokesman Ondrej Kasik told AFP that the club “made some repressive measures aimed at particular people… including a criminal complaint.”

Sparta also apologized to Tchouameni in an open letter, but the team’s supporters were unimpressed, and a month later, they chanted racist slogans towards Viktoria Plzen’s black players, earning the club a fine from the Czech Football Association.

While Czech football officials declined to comment on the matter, football expert Ludek Madl of the Seznam Zpravy news website suggested the country’s response to racism was lukewarm.

“Every time there is a notable problem with racism, everyone rises up to formally condemn it, and some fines are levied,” he told AFP.

“However, I don’t believe they are seeking a systemic answer.”

Despite the fact that racist slogans are far less common than they were a decade ago, latent racism still exists in Czech society.

“People think of Africans as largely black, and a large portion of our country doesn’t realize this could be a problem,” Madl added.

Since a flood of migrants came in 2015, all elections in the Czech Republic have been distinguished by an anti-migrant narrative, backed by politicians like the country’s outspoken President Milos Zeman.

According to a poll conducted by the Czech Academy of Sciences in 2020, about half of Czechs believe immigrants pose a security concern.

In the opening league game of the season, in July, Sparta fans chanted monkeys at Sigma Olomouc’s French defender Florent Poulolo.

In a statement, Poulolo said, “I was quite irritated and I almost felt like leaving the pitch.”

