Racism in the United Kingdom: Police are looking into allegations of racial abuse against three black England soccer players.

According to reports, police in the United Kingdom started an inquiry Monday into a barrage of racial abuse thrown at three Black soccer players after England’s national team fell to Italy in the European Championship final on Sunday.

Racist remarks were made on popular social media networks. After missing penalty kicks in the setback, racial slurs were directed at Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka. Harry Kane and Harry Maguire, both white English footballers, converted their penalty kicks.

The Football Association of England (FA) issued a statement early Monday condemning the “abhorrent abuse” and requesting tech companies to intervene.

The FA said on Twitter, “We could not be clearer that anyone behind such nasty behavior is not welcome in following the team.” “We will do everything we can to help the players who have been harmed, while also calling for the harshest penalties available for anyone who is responsible.”

Rashford, Sancho, and Saka are among the team’s younger players, and they were brought on late in overtime to help England coach Gareth Southgate prepare for the upcoming penalty kicks.

Southgate stated Monday, “We have been a beacon of light in bringing people together, in people being able to relate to the national team, and the national team stands for everyone, so that unity has to continue.”

According to CNBC, the UK government has sought to punish huge digital corporations for the spread of dangerous information. The Online Safety Bill was recently introduced, giving media regulator Ofcom the authority to penalise firms up to £18 million ($24.9 million) or 10% of their annual global revenues, whichever is greater, for violations.

In response to the racist comments, the hashtag #SayNoToRacism trended on Twitter.

On Twitter, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “This England squad deserves to be celebrated as heroes, not racially attacked.”

Abuse isn’t limited to the internet. According to BBC News, vandals defaced a mural honoring Rashford in his hometown of Manchester.

Many players have taken a knee in favor of racial justice ahead of Euro 2020 contests.

Fans have expressed their displeasure with the move. Some fans have booed the players for kneeling, believing they are showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement’s political goals.

David Lammy, a Labour MP, condemned the racial insults directed towards Rashford, Sancho, and Saka.

David Lammy, a Labour MP, condemned the racial insults directed towards Rashford, Sancho, and Saka.