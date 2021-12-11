Race Start Time & How to Watch the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021

On Sunday, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix concludes the 2021 Formula One World Championship in what could be one of the most spectacular races ever.

Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time world champion, is neck and neck with new prodigy Max Verstappen in the final race of the season. The 2021 Formula One World Drivers’ Championship will be won by the first driver to cross the finish line.

The race will take place in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, thus there will be some time differences to contend with. Here’s all you need to know about how to have a great time during the big race.

What is the best way to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on TV?

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the season’s final race, begins at 5 p.m. local time in the United Arab Emirates, which is 8 a.m. Eastern time, on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

From 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, the race will be broadcast on ESPN2.

It will also be shown on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes throughout Latin America, with highlights on ESPN and ESPN3 later in the day and night.

You can watch the race live by subscribing to F1 TV Pro, which gives you near-unlimited access to all Formula One events. For $79.99 a year, or $9.99 a month, you can watch every Grand Prix track practice live, as well as access to all driver onboard cams and team radios, as well as live broadcasts from every F1, F2, F3 race, and the Porsche Supercup.

F1 on demand, which includes all race relays and highlights, as well as the F1 historic archive, is included with the F1 TV Pro subscription.

The F1 TV Access package may be purchased separately for $26.99 per year or $2.99 per month. You will not be able to watch the races live with this bundle.

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Qualifying: How to Watch

On Saturday, December 11, at 8 a.m. ET, qualifying for the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place at the same time.

On Saturday, December 11, at 8 a.m. ET, qualifying for the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place at the same time.

You may watch the race live if you have an F1 TV Pro subscription, or you can wait a few hours and watch the highlights.