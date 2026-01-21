Quiz Challenges Fans to Name Every Scorer in UCL History

Fans of the club are being put to the test with an exciting challenge to name every player who has scored for the team in European competition, as part of a special quiz marking a historic milestone. Gabriel Jesus’ recent brace against Inter Milan in a 3-1 victory secured a significant moment for the club, with the Brazilian becoming the 400th player to score in the team’s illustrious European Cup and Champions League history.

Jesus’ double on a memorable night at the San Siro was just the latest in a long line of remarkable goalscoring contributions, and now supporters have 15 minutes to recall all of the players who have found the back of the net in the club’s European campaigns. This includes goals scored in qualifiers, though own goals are excluded from the challenge.

95 Names to Remember

The quiz presents a formidable task for fans, with 95 different names to be filled in. From the early days of the European Cup through to the modern Champions League era, the list spans decades of goals, iconic players, and unforgettable moments. It’s a tough ask, but the challenge is designed not only to test knowledge but also to celebrate the club’s incredible achievements in European football.

Once completed, participants are encouraged to share their results and challenge their friends to see if they can match their score. With only a limited amount of time to work with, the pressure is on for those eager to prove themselves as true experts of the club’s European history.