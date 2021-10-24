Quinonez, a former world medalist in athletics, was shot and killed.

Authorities revealed that Ecuadorian Olympic sprinter Alex Quinonez had been shot dead in the port city of Guayaquil, prompting a nationwide state of emergency to be declared on Monday in order to find his perpetrators.

According to authorities, Quinonez, 32, and another person were discovered dead about midnight local time (0500 GMT) on Friday.

Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso responded by declaring a state of emergency across the country on Saturday. The order, which goes into effect on Monday, would require the military to patrol and search the streets for 60 days.

“Those who murder Ecuadoreans will face severe consequences. We’ll use force if necessary “Lasso sent out a tweet.

The provincial governor has also promised to hold those responsible for the deaths accountable.

“No one will rest until the perpetrators are apprehended by @PoliciaEcuador. We are in the midst of a fight with drug cartels who seek to subjugate us “On Twitter, Pablo Arosemena, the governor of the province of Guayas, whose capital is Guayaquil, remarked.

Quinonez’s death was originally reported on Twitter by the country’s Sports Ministry, who paid tribute to “the best sprinter this country produced.”

The ministry stated, “We have lost a great sportsman, someone who allowed us to dream, who motivated us.”

Quinonez set the Ecuadorian 200-meter sprint record with a time of 19.87 seconds.

He finished eighth at the 2012 London Olympics after competing in the semi-finals in the same lane as Usain Bolt, the world’s fastest sprinter.

Quinonez’s death “leaves us with tremendous grief,” according to Ecuador’s Olympic Committee, adding his “legacy will forever stay in our hearts.”

On Saturday night, the sprinter’s body was scheduled to arrive in Esmeraldas, his hometown.

The athlete’s coffin will be placed in a burning chapel in a football stadium in the town on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Sports.

Quinonez was killed at a time when violence in Ecuador has risen drastically in recent months: the country recorded about 1,900 killings between January and October this year, compared to approximately 1,400 in all of 2020, according to the government.

The athlete was preparing for a return to the track in the United States and eventual participation in the World Athletics Championships in Oregon next year.

Quinonez’s “unexpected departure,” according to the Ecuadorian Olympic Committee (COE), “leaves significant sadness, but his legacy as the best sprinter in our history will always stay in our hearts.”

"I'm sorry for our dear #alexquinonez's passing; my heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," a fellow Equadorian said.