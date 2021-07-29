Quinn Ewers, a top Texas high school quarterback, may forego his senior season in exchange for zero dollars.

In Texas, there’s terrific high school football and then there’s high school football that’s a powerhouse. However, there are some good quarterbacks out there who would contemplate foregoing their senior seasons of prep football in order to start making money in Texas right away.

Last season, Quinn Ewers was the starting quarterback for the Southlake Carroll Dragons, leading the team to the state championship game, where they were defeated by Austin Westlake.

Ewers is expected to return for the 2021 season, but there’s a potential he’ll forego his senior year in order to cash in on his name, image, and likeness (NIL), which the NCAA recently approved. Because players are not allowed to make money in Texas high schools, Ewers may forego his senior year of high school to make money for, well, college ball at Ohio State University, where he may make even more money.

Why isn’t he able to accomplish it right now? The University Interscholastic League (UIL), which oversees public school athletics in Texas, prohibits athletes from being compensated.

Ewers told Yahoo Sports that he could simply leave Southlake and train in Ohio the following year to prepare for the 2022 season and beyond, all while earning money.

Ewers stated, “I don’t really know; I haven’t made a final decision yet.” “I’m considering leaving and moving to Ohio so I won’t have to deal with UIL issues and can get to know Ohio and Columbus and start learning.”

Although state high school rules (UIL) restrict prep players from competing if they generate money off their likeness, the new NCAA ruling is ambiguous in this regard, which is what the Ewers family is concerned about.

Curtis Ewers, Ewers’ father, told Yahoo, “We submitted the UIL with quite a bit of information relating to all of our trades, the intricacies of the deals, which were more essential to us, which were less.” “We felt like they could look at the deals and at least pick one or two they could offer and one or two they could take depending on our requests.”

