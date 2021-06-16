Queen Mary is victorious thanks to Suzy’s quickness.

In the Queen Mary Stakes, Quick Suzy gave trainer Gavin Cromwell and jockey Gary Carroll their first Royal Ascot victory.

Quick Suzy challenged favorite and eventual runner-up Twilight Gleaming a furlong out, stretching clear to win by a length and a quarter at 8-1, with 50-1 outsider Cheerupsleepyjean nearly two lengths back in third.

Cromwell, a trainer from County Meath, is most known for his accomplishments over jumps, especially at the Cheltenham Festival at Grade One level, but he is also skilled on the Flat.

Quick Suzy, a maiden winner at the Curragh last month before finishing second in a Group Three at Naas, has broken new ground for the yard with her Group Two triumph.