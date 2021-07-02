Quarterfinals Games Times, Dates, and How to Watch on TV and Online for Euro 2020 in the United States

Only eight teams remain in Euro 2020, with four more certain to be eliminated by Saturday evening, when the quarterfinals begin on Friday.

The competition will say farewell to its nomadic aspect this week, as both the semifinals and the final will be staged in Wembley Stadium in London, England, after three weeks of hopping across Europe like an American visitor on vacation.

The odds of a triumphant homecoming for the Three Lions increased dramatically after England overcame Germany 2-0 in the Round of 16 on Tuesday, the first time the Three Lions had overcome their arch-rivals in the knockout round of a major event since the 1966 World Cup final.

England’s pursuit for its first major tournament victory in 55 years will take them to Rome, where they will face Ukraine on Saturday evening in what is possibly the easiest of the four quarterfinals to predict.

England is yet to lose a goal and put in its greatest performance of the tournament against Germany, while Ukraine beat Sweden 2-1 after 120 minutes of attrition thanks to a late strike from Artem Dovbyk.

Spain and Switzerland, who face in the first quarterfinal in Saint Petersburg, also needed extra time to get through their Round of 16 assignments, but their ties were far from attritional.

Spain threw away a 3-1 lead against Croatia in the final five minutes, but eventually won 5-3 as lvaro Morata recovered his goal-scoring form. Switzerland, on the other hand, needed two late goals to overcome a 3-1 deficit against reigning world champions France before winning in a penalty shootout.

In other matches, Belgium will attempt to maintain its position as the world’s top-ranked team, which it has held for almost four years, when it takes against Italy in Munich. Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard were forced off with injury during their team’s 1-0 triumph over Portugal on Sunday, thus it may have to do it without two of its talismans.

Italy, on the other hand, is expected to welcome back veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini, who has missed the Azzurri’s previous two games, including Saturday’s 2-1 extra-time success over Austria.

