Quarterfinals Bracket, TV Schedule, and How to Watch Online for Copa America 2021

The Copa America comes to a close this weekend with the quarterfinals beginning on Friday, after a long group stage that saw only two of the ten players eliminated.

Peru, who finished second in Group B behind Brazil, faces Paraguay on Friday afternoon. Paraguay was third in Group A behind Argentina and Uruguay and may be missing attacker Miguel Almirón. Last week, the Newcastle United striker scored in a 1-0 win over Chile, but was forced off the field due to a knee injury in the 1-0 loss to Uruguay.

Brazil will face Chile in the second game on Friday in Rio de Janeiro. After winning Group B with 10 points in four games two years ago on home soil, the Seleço has so far lived up to its pre-tournament favorite moniker and looks a fair bet to defend its championship.

With 10 goals scored and only two conceded, Brazil has the most productive offense and defense in the tournament, and will appreciate the opportunity to face a Chile side that has only scored three goals and conceded four in its group games.

Uruguay takes on Colombia in the quarterfinals on Saturday, in what is possibly the most difficult match to predict. Uruguay overcame a poor start to finish second in Group A behind Argentina, thanks to goals from Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez, and if the seasoned strikers keep up their good form, La Celeste will pose a threat to any team.

Colombia struggled in the group stages, finishing third with four points in Group B, but led Brazil for 70 minutes before falling 2-1.

Argentina, on the other hand, must defeat Ecuador in the final quarterfinal match on Saturday to keep its hopes of winning a major event alive for the first time since 1993.

The Albiceleste finished first in Group A with ten points, scoring seven goals and conceding only twice, and has generally appeared to be a much better-drilled team than in past championships.

Lionel Messi, who turned 34 last week, will be acutely aware that his chances of winning a big international competition are dwindling.

Here’s all you need to know to stay on top of the action.

When do the Copa America Quarterfinals in 2021 start?

