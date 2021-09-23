Quarterbacks in the NFL: The Dolphins, Bears, and Texans have new starters; the Colts and Steelers have questionable quarterbacks.

In Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season, there will be several new starting quarterbacks. Three clubs have already ruled their Week 1 and 2 starters out for their upcoming games, while a couple more starters could be ruled out on Sunday.

In place of Tyrod Taylor, who has been placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, the Houston Texans will start Davis Mills on Thursday night. Tua Tagovailoa’s damaged ribs will also keep him off the field, allowing Jacoby Brissett to start against the Las Vegas Raiders for the Miami Dolphins. Justin Fields, a rookie with the Chicago Bears, will start for the first time against the Cleveland Browns, taking over for Andy Dalton.

Tagovailoa and Dalton are both on a week-to-week basis. Matt Nagy, the Bears’ head coach, said Dalton will reclaim the starting job once he’s healthy.

Carson Wentz, who suffered two sprained ankles in the team’s Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, could be forced to sit. In the loss, Jacob Eason tried five passes and is the most likely candidate to start. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Brett Hundley could play for Indianapolis after taking the majority of starter repetitions in Wednesday’s practice.

In a vital AFC South clash, the Indianapolis Colts take on the Tennessee Titans.

The Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad According to sources, QB Brett Hundley had the majority of starter repetitions in practice on Wednesday, and he and Jacob Eason might both face the #Titans if Carson Wentz is sidelined.

There’s still a chance Wentz (ankles) will be able to play. It’s possible that the final decision won’t be made until Sunday.

From NFL Now: #Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is banged up, but he sounds like he’ll play (he always plays). pic.twitter.com/zuvnknKoVf

The Pittsburgh Steelers are anticipated to start Ben Roethlisberger against the Cincinnati Bengals, however this is not a given. The veteran has been unable to train due to a left pectoral issue. If Roethlisberger is unable to play on Sunday, Mason Rudolph will start.

Both Baker Mayfield and Derek Carr looked shaky in Week 2, but they are slated to start on Sunday.

Starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was placed on injured reserve in Week 2, and Taylor Heinicke was promoted to the starting lineup.