Quarterback, Receiver, Running Back, and Defensive Candidates in the NFL in 2021.

In the 2017 NFL season, several young players have a great potential to become superstars. A quarterback who struggled as a rookie should see significant improvement, while a second-year wide out should see significant improvement.

At least one standout rookie running back is usually present. A couple of defensive players have shown symptoms of being on the verge of getting selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time.

For the 2021 NFL season, here are five breakout candidates.

QB Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins

Tagovailoa was not in a position to succeed last year after undergoing hip surgery and missing all of the preseason games. Despite his apparent troubles, the quarterback was a 6-3 starter who threw twice as many touchdown passes as interceptions. Miami now has a new offensive coordinator as well as improved wide outs. Tagovailoa was one of the most highly anticipated quarterback prospects in recent years before getting hurt in his last collegiate football game.

Tee Higgins is a wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Higgins’ 67 catches and 908 receiving yards don’t tell the complete tale of his outstanding rookie season. The second-round pick averaged 75.4 yards per game from Weeks 2 through 10, which would have put him in the top 15 wide receivers for the whole season. When Joe Burrow went down for the season, Higgins’ productivity dropped. Higgins might put up the big numbers that rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase is expected to put up.

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson

Najee Harris and Javonte Williams have a lot of anticipation, but a lesser-known first-year running back could be just as impressive in 2021. A rookie who was not picked in the first two rounds has ran for over 1,000 yards in three of the last four seasons. After a solid preseason, Stevenson may be able to keep up the good work. In three exhibition games, New England’s fourth-round pick rushed for 217 yards and five touchdowns on 7.2 yards per run.

DE Brian Burns of the Carolina Panthers

Burns has been a productive player in the NFL for the past two seasons, but he went unnoticed while playing for a terrible Carolina club. With the 23-year-old poised for his first Pro-Bowl season in a weaker NFC South, that may change. Burns had nine sacks, 11.5 tackles for a loss, and three forced fumbles in 2020, leading the Panthers. In Week 1, look for him to make an immediate impact against the New York Jets.

Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting

Murphy-Bunting isn't on the list of prominent Buccaneers despite playing for the defending Super Bowl champions.