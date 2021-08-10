Quandarius Wilburn, DE, Virginia Union After collapsing during practice, he dies.

As fall camp got begun, a football player from Virginia Union University died after falling during conditioning drills. On Monday afternoon, the school reported that defensive end Quandarius Wilburn had died the day before.

Wilburn, a Georgia native, was a 6-foot-2, 230-pound player. He was practicing with his Panther teammates at Hovey Stadium on the University of Richmond’s campus on Sunday.

VUU is a private university that is one of the country’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). According to a statement from VUU administrators to the community, the team met for breakfast on Sunday morning and then attended a church service together before sharing lunch. After that, the conditioning drills began.

Wilburn was rushed to VCU Medical Center after collapsing, where he was pronounced dead.

The death has elicited no response from VUU officials.

Wilburn is from Wadley, Georgia, and he attended Jefferson County High School in Louisville, Georgia, for his prep football.

Because to the COVID-19 global epidemic, VUU, a Division II institution, did not play last fall and the Panthers did not play this spring.

