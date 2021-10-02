Qataris cast their votes in a low-key first legislative election.

Qataris voted in the emirate’s first parliamentary election on Saturday, a symbolic gesture toward democracy that many believe will not result in the ruling family losing control.

The election is for 30 members of the Shura Council, a 45-member council with limited powers that was formerly appointed as an advisory chamber by the emir.

The polls will finish at 1500 GMT, and the results will be released the same day. At 0500 GMT, voting began.

According to state-run Qatar TV, more than a third of the field, 101 candidates, had dropped out of the campaign by Saturday afternoon, presumably to support other candidates in their constituencies.

Following the withdrawals, 183 candidates were left in the running for the 30 seats. The emir will appoint the remaining 15 members.

Orderly queues of Qataris in national dress formed inside polling centers, usually schools and sports halls, around the Arabian desert peninsula nation.

A chauffeur-driven Mercedes-Benz and a pearl white Rolls-Royce SUV dropped off female voters at an elementary school in the 17th district. Among the constant stream of people voting at midday, women made up the majority.

Observers say the decision to hold the poll, which has been repeatedly postponed, comes as Qatar prepares to host the 2022 World Cup.

Susan Ziadeh, a former US ambassador to Qatar, said the polls were held ahead of 2022 because Qatar was “trying to see how it might boost its status on the world stage.”

“They’ve got the World Cup on their hands. This will reintroduce them to the international stage,” she predicted.

The Shura will have the power to draft legislation, approve budgets, and recall ministers. However, the emir, who is the world’s most powerful exporter of liquefied natural gas, will have veto authority.

“I’m not going to vote because I don’t think the elections are adequately organized,” said one young Qatari who did not want to be identified due to the election’s sensitivity.

“Unfortunately, I believe it is done for the sake of appearances rather than a genuine desire for a more transparent and equitable process.”

Candidates and voters in the working-class Najma area paused for afternoon prayers on mats set up inside the 10th district voting station, which, like all others, was gender-segregated.

Aside from single-candidate town hall meetings, posters, and advertisements, the country’s electoral process has been limited, with no possibility of a change of administration and political parties illegal.

Candidates have consistently avoided discussing Qatar’s foreign policies or monarchy status, instead focusing on domestic issues. Brief News from Washington Newsday.