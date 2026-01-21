Qarabag Stuns Frankfurt With Dramatic Late Winner in Champions League

FK Qarabag secured a memorable 3-2 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in a thrilling Champions League encounter at Baku’s Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium on January 20, 2026. The match, which featured five goals and intense drama, was decided in the dying seconds when Bahlul Mustafazada netted a stoppage-time goal to clinch all three points for the Azerbaijani side.

Late Drama Seals Qarabag’s Victory

The game began with fireworks as Camilo Durán opened the scoring for Qarabag just three minutes after kick-off. His close-range strike from a precise pass caught Frankfurt’s goalkeeper Kauã Santos off-guard and gave the home side an early lead. However, Eintracht Frankfurt responded quickly, with Can Uzun scoring the equalizer in the 10th minute. Uzun slotted a well-placed left-footed shot past Qarabag’s Mateusz Kochalski after receiving a deft assist from Hugo Larsson.

The first half saw both teams creating chances, with Qarabag’s Leandro Andrade and Joni Montiel forcing Santos into action. On the opposite end, Frankfurt’s Ritsu Doan and Can Uzun tested Kochalski, who was forced to make some key saves. Despite the end-to-end action, the score remained tied at 1-1 at the break.

In the second half, Frankfurt seized the momentum. In the 75th minute, they were awarded a penalty when Bahlul Mustafazada was penalized for a foul on Ansgar Knauff in the box. Farès Chaïbi converted from the spot, sending his shot to the bottom-right corner and putting Frankfurt ahead 2-1.

With time running out, Qarabag mounted a fierce response. Just two minutes after Frankfurt’s go-ahead goal, Durán was again on the scoresheet. This time, he connected with Elvin Cafarquliyev’s precise cross to equalize for the hosts at 2-2, setting the stage for a dramatic finish.

The match grew increasingly heated as both teams made tactical substitutions, with Eintracht bringing on Alexander Staff, Oscar Højlund, and Jean-Mattéo Bahoya to freshen up their attack. Yellow cards followed for several players, including Rasmus Kristensen and Durán, as the physicality of the game escalated.

But in the dying seconds of the match, with the game seemingly headed for a draw, Qarabag delivered a dramatic twist. In the 95th minute, a corner from Matheus Silva was met by Mustafazada, who rose above the crowd and fired a stunning right-footed shot into the top right corner, sealing a sensational 3-2 victory for the home side.

The dramatic late winner sent the Tofig Bahramov Stadium into raptures, as Qarabag’s players celebrated wildly with their fans. It was a remarkable triumph for the Azerbaijani side, who had fought back from a deficit and clinched a vital win in their Champions League campaign.

After the match, a jubilant Qarabag player commented, “We fought until the very end and never gave up, even when things looked tough.” The victory propelled Qarabag up the standings, giving them new momentum as they continue their European journey. For Eintracht Frankfurt, the loss was a painful blow, as they now face an uphill battle to progress in the competition.

With this unforgettable victory, Qarabag has proven that they are a team to watch in this year’s tournament. The match underscored the unpredictable, exhilarating nature of European football, where anything can happen in the final moments. As both teams prepare for their upcoming fixtures, one thing is clear: Qarabag’s dramatic win over Frankfurt will be remembered for years to come.