Qarabag Stuns Eintracht Frankfurt with Last-Minute Winner in Champions League

In a thrilling finish at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium, Qarabag FK secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt, keeping their Champions League hopes alive. The Azerbaijani champions sealed the win with a last-second header from Bahlul Mustafazade, making history as the first Azerbaijani player to score in the prestigious competition. The result handed Frankfurt a crushing blow to their play-off aspirations, leaving them eliminated from the tournament.

Mustafazade’s Historic Header Caps Dramatic Victory

Qarabag entered the match in a crucial position, with their eyes set on securing a top-24 finish in the expanded Champions League format. Despite a season that had seen both solid victories and defensive vulnerabilities, their home form offered optimism. Under the guidance of manager Qurban Qurbanov, the team had already earned noteworthy results against FC Copenhagen, SL Benfica, and a draw with Chelsea, making their home turf a fortress of sorts.

In contrast, Eintracht Frankfurt arrived in Baku reeling from recent turmoil. The German side had parted ways with head coach Dino Toppmoller following a string of poor performances, including just one win in nine matches. Interim managers Dennis Schmitt and Alexander Meier took charge, hoping to turn the team’s fortunes around. Frankfurt’s Champions League campaign had been underwhelming, with only one win, one draw, and four losses, and their squad was depleted by injuries to key players such as Jonathan Burkardt, Timothy Chandler, and Mario Gotze.

From the opening whistle, the match was full of excitement. In the fourth minute, Colombian striker Camilo Duran put Qarabag ahead, pouncing on a loose ball to finish from close range. Frankfurt quickly responded just six minutes later, with Can Uzun capitalizing on a defensive error to equalize. Both teams traded chances throughout the first half but could not break the deadlock.

After the break, the tension intensified as both sides knew the stakes were high. With Frankfurt needing a win to stay in contention, they pressed forward but struggled against Qarabag’s well-organized defense. The game’s turning point came in the 78th minute when Frankfurt was awarded a penalty, with Fares Chaibi converting to give the visitors a 2-1 lead. For a brief moment, Frankfurt appeared to be in control.

However, Qarabag responded just two minutes later, with Elvin Cafarquliyev providing a perfect cross for Duran to score his second of the night, leveling the score at 2-2. With only minutes remaining, the match turned into a frantic back-and-forth as both teams searched for a winner.

In the dying moments, Mustafazade rose above the Frankfurt defense to score the decisive goal from a corner, securing Qarabag’s 3-2 victory. The win lifted Qarabag to 10 points in the standings, ensuring their place in the play-offs, while Frankfurt’s European dreams were shattered. Mustafazade’s goal not only secured three crucial points but also etched his name in the history books as the first Azerbaijani player to score in the Champions League, adding a personal milestone to Qarabag’s triumph.

With the win, Qarabag now prepares for their final group match, a challenging trip to Liverpool on January 28. Meanwhile, Frankfurt must regroup after their elimination and focus on salvaging pride in their final group-stage match against Tottenham. The defeat marks the end of a disappointing European campaign for the German club, leaving questions about their direction and leadership as they look ahead to rebuilding in the wake of a tumultuous season.