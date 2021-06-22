Pyledriver is a man with a big heart who has his sights set on King George.

Pyledriver is set to run in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes after skipping a Royal Ascot engagement to concentrate on the contest.

The colt most recently won the Coronation Cup at Epsom, finishing a neck ahead of 7-4 favorite and runner-up Al Aasy following a thrilling struggle.

Following the victory, a race in the Hardwicke Stakes at the Royal meeting was discussed, but trainers William Muir and Chris Grassick decided to skip the meeting and allow the four-year-old to fully recover.

Pyledriver’s recent training has led Muir to believe that the two-week turnaround would not have been a difficulty, but the handler is grateful that he chose to skip the Royal meeting in order to focus on his long-term health.

“I thought we’d had a hard race following his run at Epsom, and I thought it (Royal Ascot) could come a little too soon, so I made a conscious decision not to run him after a hard race,” Muir explained.

“Then, when it came time for confirmation, he was almost bursting the place open, and I thought to myself, ‘oh goodness, what do I do?’ – but then I thought to myself, ‘no, stick to your original plan.’

“He might have sprinted because he was so fresh and springing out of his skin,” says the narrator.

“I believe he could have made the turnaround, but I want to spread these races out because he might go anywhere, and if I run him too many times in a row, will we get it to the Arc and other late-season events?

“I didn’t want to punish him; he’s a wonderful horse, and I want to train him to be a wonderful horse, as I always do with any animal.”

“I don’t want to rush him in and out because he isn’t here for that; he is a wonderful animal.”

Pyledriver will go for a second Group One victory when he runs in the King George, a mile and a half race similar to the Coronation Cup.

